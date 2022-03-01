Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 812,603 Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 812,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.11% of Sio Gene Therapies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SIOX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sio Gene Therapies by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 13,389 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sio Gene Therapies by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,948,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 920,972 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sio Gene Therapies by 752.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 408,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 360,218 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Sio Gene Therapies in the 2nd quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Sio Gene Therapies in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000.

SIOX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sio Gene Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Sio Gene Therapies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Sio Gene Therapies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIOX opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.87 million and a PE ratio of -0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average is $1.62. Sio Gene Therapies Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $3.09.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.13). On average, equities research analysts predict that Sio Gene Therapies Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sio Gene Therapies Profile

Sio Gene Therapies Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focus on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease.

