Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Position in One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.80% of One Stop Systems worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in One Stop Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 473,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in One Stop Systems by 25.9% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in One Stop Systems by 4.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in One Stop Systems during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of One Stop Systems during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSS opened at $4.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.91. One Stop Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.74 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.46 million, a P/E ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 1.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut One Stop Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, One Stop Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.47.

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products. The company operates in two segments: the design and manufacture of high-performance customized computer and flash arrays, in-flight entertainment, and connectivity and value-added reseller with minimal customization.

