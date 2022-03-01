Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stock Position in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 45,592 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.60% of Fiesta Restaurant Group worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 29.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 15.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the third quarter worth about $336,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 11,760.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 36,339 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiesta Restaurant Group alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th.

FRGI stock opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.71. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $18.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 2.20.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Profile (Get Rating)

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pollo Tropical, Taco Cabana, and Other. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.