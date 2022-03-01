Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 178,082 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) by 87.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,082 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.0% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,228,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,668,000 after acquiring an additional 485,313 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,893,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,993,000 after acquiring an additional 284,107 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,551,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,893,000 after acquiring an additional 575,006 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,451,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,565,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,814,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,057,000 after acquiring an additional 122,345 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGIT opened at $65.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.75. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $64.19 and a 12 month high of $68.83.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

