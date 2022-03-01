Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 1,900 Shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 7,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 152.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF stock opened at $53.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.46. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.11 and a fifty-two week high of $63.11.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

