Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 22,718 Shares of DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 242,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,718 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.54% of DallasNews worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of DallasNews in the second quarter worth about $105,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DallasNews during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new stake in DallasNews during the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in DallasNews during the second quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DallasNews during the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

DALN opened at $6.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.63 million, a PE ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.02. DallasNews Co. has a one year low of $6.27 and a one year high of $11.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.89%. DallasNews’s dividend payout ratio is -78.05%.

DallasNews Corp. is a news and information publishing company, which owns and operates commercial printing, distribution and direct mail service businesses. It operates through the following segments: Publishing and Marketing. The Publishing segment includes the operations of The Dallas Morning News and various niche publications targeting specific audiences.

