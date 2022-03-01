Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 36,300 Shares of Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Cedar Realty Trust worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Cedar Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 20.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cedar Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Cedar Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 52.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cedar Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE CDR opened at $24.01 on Tuesday. Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.46 and a 12-month high of $25.75. The stock has a market cap of $328.00 million, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.70 and a 200 day moving average of $22.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.89%.

CDR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. It also maintains property management, construction management and/or leasing offices at several of its shopping-center properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Port Washington, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.