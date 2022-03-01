Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 150,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,334,000 after acquiring an additional 12,422 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,350,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,802,000 after purchasing an additional 433,650 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,674,000 after purchasing an additional 25,549 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESGD opened at $73.69 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $71.41 and a 52-week high of $82.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.62.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

