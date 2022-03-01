Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 48,800 Shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 125.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 10.9% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 4.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 2.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 99.9% in the third quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 14,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 7,058 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

NYSE:SWM opened at $31.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $982.12 million, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.91 and a 1-year high of $50.78.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 3.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.00%.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

