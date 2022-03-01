Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 781,602 Shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) by 84.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 781,602 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.90% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 7.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,120,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,053,000 after purchasing an additional 139,608 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 40.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 916,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after buying an additional 266,147 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 197.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 479,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 318,125 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 367,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 19,734 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 514.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 170,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $9.04 on Tuesday. AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $14.85. The stock has a market cap of $143.36 million, a P/E ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day moving average is $10.75.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 141.14%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.29%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.92%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research cut AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities upped their price target on AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jonestrading lowered their price target on AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.69.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing, acquiring, and managing a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities and financial assets. The firm conducts its business through the following segments: Securities and Loans and Single-Family Rental Properties.

