Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $1.79 Million Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 2.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 63,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 9.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 17.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 2.9% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of Amdocs stock opened at $78.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.53 and its 200-day moving average is $76.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $82.38.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.13%. Amdocs’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 35.21%.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The firm’s offerings are based on a product and services mix, using technologies and methodologies, such as cloud and cloud native, microservices, DevSecOps, low-/no-code, edge computing, open source, bimodal operations, site reliability engineering and increasing amounts of automation through standard information technology tools, open APIs and machine learning and artificial intelligence.

