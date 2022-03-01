Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Position in China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating) by 77.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 222,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 743,931 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in China Life Insurance were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in China Life Insurance by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,250,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545,769 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in China Life Insurance by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,535,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,369,000 after purchasing an additional 497,147 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in China Life Insurance by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 921,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,165,000 after purchasing an additional 275,820 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in China Life Insurance by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 749,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,459,000 after purchasing an additional 132,312 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in China Life Insurance by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 720,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the period. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

NYSE:LFC opened at $8.30 on Tuesday. China Life Insurance Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $11.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.61.

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.

