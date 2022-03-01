Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stake in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,124 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 402,275 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.18% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 616.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on AXL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.04.

NYSE:AXL opened at $9.26 on Tuesday. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $13.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 308.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.11.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.12). American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 25.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

