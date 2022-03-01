Renault (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) Trading Down 12.4%

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNSDF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 12.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.58 and last traded at $28.58. Approximately 220 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.63.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.07.

About Renault (OTCMKTS:RNSDF)

Renault SA designs, manufactures and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ segment engages in production, sales, and distribution of passenger cars, and light commercial vehicles, and provides automotive services.

