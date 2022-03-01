Render Token (RNDR) Trading Up 14.5% Over Last 7 Days

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded up 13.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 1st. Over the last seven days, Render Token has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar. Render Token has a market capitalization of $598.50 million and $52.11 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Render Token coin can now be purchased for $2.80 or 0.00006338 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00034313 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.72 or 0.00105671 BTC.

Render Token Profile

RNDR is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 523,997,879 coins and its circulating supply is 213,557,692 coins. Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken . The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Render Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

