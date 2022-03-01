renDOGE Price Up 15.9% Over Last Week (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One renDOGE coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000302 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, renDOGE has traded up 15.9% against the dollar. renDOGE has a total market capitalization of $409,680.45 and approximately $30.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00042986 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,930.93 or 0.06671756 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,953.64 or 1.00052698 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00043712 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00047173 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002782 BTC.

About renDOGE

renDOGE was first traded on January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

Buying and Selling renDOGE

