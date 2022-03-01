Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Announces Earnings Results

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Shares of Renewable Energy Group stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,885,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 7.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.61 and a 200 day moving average of $47.59. Renewable Energy Group has a 52-week low of $32.54 and a 52-week high of $88.51.

REGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $96.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.34.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,684,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $411,003,000 after purchasing an additional 740,630 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 164.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 680,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,892,000 after purchasing an additional 423,023 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

