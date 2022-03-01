Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Shares Gap Up to $43.81

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.81, but opened at $61.26. Renewable Energy Group shares last traded at $61.01, with a volume of 25,738 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on REGI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $96.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Renewable Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.34.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 7.76 and a quick ratio of 5.90. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 433.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

