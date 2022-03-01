Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Stock Price Down 8.9%

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 8.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.60 and last traded at $15.73. Approximately 46,968 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 459,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.27.

RPAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Repay from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Repay from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Repay from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Repay from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.23 and a beta of 0.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPAY. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Repay by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,262,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,363 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Repay by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,386,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,666 shares in the last quarter. Portsea Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Repay by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Portsea Asset Management LLP now owns 2,137,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,047,000 after acquiring an additional 991,665 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Repay by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,752,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,013,000 after acquiring an additional 509,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Repay by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,344,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,322,000 after acquiring an additional 446,282 shares in the last quarter.

About Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

