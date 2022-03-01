Research Analysts’ Downgrades for March, 1st (AMP, BPMP, CHTR, CIMDF, CLPBF, CMCSA, DNNGY, FHN, FL, GAU)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, March 1st:

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $325.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $370.00.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $16.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $15.58.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR)

was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating. Truist Financial Co. currently has $600.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $830.00.

CIMB Group Holdings Berhad (OTCMKTS:CIMDF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a buy rating to a neutral rating. B. Riley currently has $34.00 price target on the stock.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an underweight rating. Barclays PLC currently has $24.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $58.00.

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $22.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $49.00.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $27.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $41.00.

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $1.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $23.00.

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions (OTCMKTS:ITTOY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

JSR (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $74.00 target price on the stock.

Meiji (OTCMKTS:MEJHY) was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $36.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $34.00.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $17.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $25.00.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. Robert W. Baird currently has $18.00 target price on the stock.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $18.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $32.00.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating.

SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF) was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an underweight rating. Barclays PLC currently has $11.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $15.00.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a hold rating to a sell rating. Craig Hallum currently has $2.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $3.50.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. Piper Sandler currently has $74.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $81.00.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $6.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $16.00.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $100.00 price target on the stock.

