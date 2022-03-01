Research Analysts’ New Coverage for March, 1st (ACLX, ACVA, ATAX, BRCC, CRTO, FB, IONS, MDB, NXTC, ONTX)

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, March 1st:

Bank of America Co. started coverage on shares of Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX). They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

SVB Leerink LLC started coverage on shares of Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of BRC (NYSE:BRCC). Citigroup Inc. issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Benchmark Co. began coverage on shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO). They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Benchmark Co. started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB). Benchmark Co. issued a hold rating on the stock.

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS). They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB). They issued an outperform rating and a $505.00 price target on the stock.

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC). LADENBURG THALM/SH SH issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX). They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Benchmark Co. assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS). Benchmark Co. issued a hold rating on the stock.

Benchmark Co. began coverage on shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP). They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Silver Spike Investment (NASDAQ:SSIC). The firm issued a hold rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Silver Spike Investment (NASDAQ:SSIC). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW). Colliers Securities issued a buy rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Benchmark Co. assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Benchmark Co. started coverage on shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR). Benchmark Co. issued a hold rating on the stock.

