Research Analysts’ New Coverage for March, 1st (ACLX, ACVA, ATAX, BRCC, CRTO, FB, IONS, MDB, NXTC, ONTX)

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2022

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, March 1st:

Bank of America Co. started coverage on shares of Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX). They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

SVB Leerink LLC started coverage on shares of Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA). They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of BRC (NYSE:BRCC). Citigroup Inc. issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Benchmark Co. began coverage on shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO). They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Benchmark Co. started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB). Benchmark Co. issued a hold rating on the stock.

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS). They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB). They issued an outperform rating and a $505.00 price target on the stock.

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC). LADENBURG THALM/SH SH issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX). They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Benchmark Co. assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS). Benchmark Co. issued a hold rating on the stock.

Benchmark Co. began coverage on shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP). They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Silver Spike Investment (NASDAQ:SSIC). The firm issued a hold rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Silver Spike Investment (NASDAQ:SSIC). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW). Colliers Securities issued a buy rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Benchmark Co. assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Benchmark Co. started coverage on shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR). Benchmark Co. issued a hold rating on the stock.

