Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE: NUS) in the last few weeks:

2/25/2022 – Nu Skin Enterprises was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/18/2022 – Nu Skin Enterprises was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

2/17/2022 – Nu Skin Enterprises had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $47.00 to $50.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Nu Skin Enterprises was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/17/2022 – Nu Skin Enterprises had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $61.00 to $75.00.

1/28/2022 – Nu Skin Enterprises was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Nu Skin have outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company has been focused on empowering its sales leaders via innovations and engaging in technology platforms. The company is conducting promotional seminars online and has rolled out the Velocity sales compensation plan and enJoy rewards program. These programs continue to aid growth in sales leaders and customers. Nu Skin is also poised to gain from investments in the digital platform to build a socially-enabled business. Management is on track to become a disruptive beauty and wellness leader via three key transformational strategies. That being said, the company posted weak third-quarter 2021 results, with the top and the bottom line declining year on year, mainly impacted by disruptions caused by the spread of the COVID delta variant.”

1/4/2022 – Nu Skin Enterprises was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

NUS traded down $1.19 on Tuesday, reaching $45.20. 728,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,052. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $39.40 and a one year high of $62.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.21. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The business had revenue of $673.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 54.04%.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total transaction of $53,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $1,288,770. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 216.9% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex.

