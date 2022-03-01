Restore (LON:RST) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $474.15

Restore plc (LON:RST – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 474.15 ($6.36) and traded as low as GBX 420 ($5.64). Restore shares last traded at GBX 450 ($6.04), with a volume of 223,493 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on RST shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 570 ($7.65) target price on shares of Restore in a report on Friday, November 12th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 644 ($8.64) target price on shares of Restore in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 644 ($8.64) target price on shares of Restore in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 615 ($8.25) target price on shares of Restore in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Restore alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 474.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 484.89. The firm has a market cap of £615.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offices and workplaces services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Document Management and Relocation. The Document Management segment offers storage and retrieval solutions for hard copy documents, magnetic data storage tapes, and heritage assets, as well as document management services; paper shredding and recycling services; and scanning services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Restore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.