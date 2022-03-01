Reunion Gold (CVE:RGD) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.27

Shares of Reunion Gold Co. (CVE:RGD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27, with a volume of 232700 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The company has a market capitalization of C$211.25 million and a P/E ratio of -18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.17.

In other Reunion Gold news, Director David Fennell purchased 324,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$58,539.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,806,922 shares in the company, valued at C$4,114,368.73.

Reunion Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It has an option to acquire an interest in the Dorlin, Boulanger, and Haute Mana gold projects in French Guiana; and in the Waiamu, Aremu North, Oko West, and Kartuni gold projects in Guyana.

