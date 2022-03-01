Reviewing First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) & Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK)

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) and Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for First of Long Island and Patriot National Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First of Long Island 0 0 0 0 N/A Patriot National Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares First of Long Island and Patriot National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First of Long Island 31.79% 10.39% 1.04% Patriot National Bancorp 13.85% 7.78% 0.55%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.0% of First of Long Island shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.7% of Patriot National Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of First of Long Island shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of Patriot National Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First of Long Island and Patriot National Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First of Long Island $135.53 million 3.63 $43.09 million $1.81 11.50 Patriot National Bancorp $36.77 million 1.77 $5.09 million $1.30 12.69

First of Long Island has higher revenue and earnings than Patriot National Bancorp. First of Long Island is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Patriot National Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

First of Long Island has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Patriot National Bancorp has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First of Long Island beats Patriot National Bancorp on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First of Long Island (Get Rating)

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

About Patriot National Bancorp (Get Rating)

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The firm, through its subsidiary, offers consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, government, non-profit entities, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The firm’s deposit products include checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, time certificates of deposit, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts. Its lending portfolio consists of commercial mortgage and construction loans, working capital loans, equipment loans, real estate loans, and other personal loans. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

