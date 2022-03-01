Reviewing GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) and Puyi (NASDAQ:PUYI)

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) and Puyi (NASDAQ:PUYI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for GCM Grosvenor and Puyi, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GCM Grosvenor 0 1 3 0 2.75 Puyi 0 0 0 0 N/A

GCM Grosvenor presently has a consensus target price of $13.33, indicating a potential upside of 33.20%. Given GCM Grosvenor’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe GCM Grosvenor is more favorable than Puyi.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GCM Grosvenor and Puyi’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GCM Grosvenor $531.59 million 3.56 $21.48 million $0.25 40.24 Puyi $29.61 million 14.56 -$7.18 million N/A N/A

GCM Grosvenor has higher revenue and earnings than Puyi.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.2% of GCM Grosvenor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Puyi shares are owned by institutional investors. 77.3% of GCM Grosvenor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares GCM Grosvenor and Puyi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GCM Grosvenor 4.04% -180.76% 20.81% Puyi N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

GCM Grosvenor has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Puyi has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GCM Grosvenor beats Puyi on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile (Get Rating)

GCM Grosvenor, Inc. provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments. The company’s offerings include multi-manager portfolios as well as portfolios of direct investments and co-investments. GCM Grosvenor has offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Seoul. GCM Grosvenor was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Puyi Company Profile (Get Rating)

Puyi, Inc. engages in the provision of distribution and managing wealth management services. It offers wealth management, corporate finance, and asset management services. The company was founded by Hai Feng Yu on August 6, 2018 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

