Reviewing RADA Electronic Industries (RADA) and Its Competitors

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ: RADA – Get Rating) is one of 24 publicly-traded companies in the “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare RADA Electronic Industries to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and profitability.

Profitability

Get RADA Electronic Industries alerts:

This table compares RADA Electronic Industries and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RADA Electronic Industries 21.39% 17.23% 13.27% RADA Electronic Industries Competitors -182.86% -90.78% -2.95%

RADA Electronic Industries has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RADA Electronic Industries’ competitors have a beta of 1.63, indicating that their average share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for RADA Electronic Industries and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RADA Electronic Industries 0 0 4 0 3.00 RADA Electronic Industries Competitors 74 329 446 20 2.47

RADA Electronic Industries currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.73%. As a group, “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 26.91%. Given RADA Electronic Industries’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe RADA Electronic Industries has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.3% of RADA Electronic Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.8% of shares of all “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of RADA Electronic Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RADA Electronic Industries and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio RADA Electronic Industries $117.24 million $25.07 million 25.90 RADA Electronic Industries Competitors $3.73 billion $185.88 million 3.38

RADA Electronic Industries’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than RADA Electronic Industries. RADA Electronic Industries is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

RADA Electronic Industries beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems. The company was founded on December 8, 1970 and is headquartered in Netanya, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for RADA Electronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADA Electronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.