Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

RVMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,475,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,811,000 after acquiring an additional 369,181 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,470,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,344,000 after buying an additional 11,357 shares in the last quarter. Nextech Invest AG purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the fourth quarter worth about $74,710,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 237.0% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,930,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,749,000 after buying an additional 2,060,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 21.5% in the third quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 2,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,028,000 after buying an additional 495,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RVMD stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,399. Revolution Medicines has a 52-week low of $18.07 and a 52-week high of $50.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.90.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

