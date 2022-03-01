Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Upgraded to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $26.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $36.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.42% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.
Shares of Revolution Medicines stock opened at $18.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.57. Revolution Medicines has a 52 week low of $18.07 and a 52 week high of $50.88.
Revolution Medicines Company Profile (Get Rating)
Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.
