Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Upgraded to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $26.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $36.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.42% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

Shares of Revolution Medicines stock opened at $18.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.57. Revolution Medicines has a 52 week low of $18.07 and a 52 week high of $50.88.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,475,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,811,000 after buying an additional 369,181 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 237.0% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,930,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,749,000 after buying an additional 2,060,554 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

