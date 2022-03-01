Revolution Populi Hits One Day Volume of $77,841.00 (RVP)

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 1st. One Revolution Populi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0281 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Revolution Populi has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Revolution Populi has a market capitalization of $33.68 million and $77,841.00 worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00034291 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.82 or 0.00103761 BTC.

Revolution Populi Profile

Revolution Populi (CRYPTO:RVP) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,003 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

Buying and Selling Revolution Populi

