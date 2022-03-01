Revomon (REVO) Achieves Market Cap of $8.50 Million

Revomon (CURRENCY:REVO) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. In the last seven days, Revomon has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar. One Revomon coin can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000789 BTC on exchanges. Revomon has a total market cap of $8.50 million and approximately $876,913.00 worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002306 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00042841 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,911.89 or 0.06711335 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,310.19 or 0.99821657 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00044651 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00047808 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002797 BTC.

About Revomon

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Revomon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revomon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revomon using one of the exchanges listed above.

