Richard Dane Mauldin Sells 3,500 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Stock

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total value of $307,965.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Richard Dane Mauldin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of TransUnion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total value of $75,442.32.

TRU stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.81. 1,723,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,565,123. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.31. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $83.11 and a 1 year high of $125.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.59 and a 200-day moving average of $112.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $789.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.79 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.57%.

TRU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on TransUnion from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on TransUnion from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered TransUnion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile (Get Rating)

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

