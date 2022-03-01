Ridley (OTCMKTS:RIDYF) Stock Price Down 10.1%

Ridley Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RIDYF – Get Rating) shares dropped 10.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.98 and last traded at $0.98. Approximately 4,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 4,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.97.

Ridley Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RIDYF)

Ridley Corp. Ltd. engages in the production and market of stock feed and animal feed supplements. It operates through the following segments: Bulk Stockfeeds and Packaged Feeds & Ingredients. The Bulk Stockfeeds segment consists of animal nutrition stockfeed solutions delivered in bulk. The Packaged Feeds and Ingredients segment is engaged in providing animal nutrition feed and ingredient solutions delivered in packaged form.

