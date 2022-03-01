Ritocoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $31.00 (RITO)

Ritocoin (CURRENCY:RITO) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 1st. Ritocoin has a total market capitalization of $221,557.35 and approximately $31.00 worth of Ritocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ritocoin has traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Ritocoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ritocoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00043058 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,958.07 or 0.06686042 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,304.93 or 1.00141113 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00044162 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00047487 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002743 BTC.

About Ritocoin

Ritocoin’s total supply is 1,681,546,169 coins and its circulating supply is 1,669,264,835 coins. Ritocoin’s official website is ritocoin.org . Ritocoin’s official Twitter account is @ritocoin

Ritocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ritocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ritocoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ritocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ritocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ritocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.