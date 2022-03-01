Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) Short Interest Up 2,000.0% in February

Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a growth of 2,000.0% from the January 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS RVSDF opened at $0.12 on Tuesday. Riverside Resources has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.12.
About Riverside Resources
