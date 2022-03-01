RK Asset Management LLC Has $4.63 Million Position in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

RK Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. J & J Snack Foods accounts for approximately 4.1% of RK Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. RK Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of J & J Snack Foods worth $4,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in J & J Snack Foods by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 162,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,652,000 after purchasing an additional 65,332 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in J & J Snack Foods by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,782,000 after purchasing an additional 34,501 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,201,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,637,000 after acquiring an additional 34,334 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,529,000 after acquiring an additional 30,950 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 179.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after buying an additional 24,008 shares during the period. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JJSF shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

J & J Snack Foods stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,683. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 48.30 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.02. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 12 month low of $134.68 and a 12 month high of $181.71.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.14). J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 5.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.633 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is currently 74.63%.

In other J & J Snack Foods news, Director Marjorie Shreiber Roshkoff sold 773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $107,447.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen Every sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.76, for a total transaction of $100,251.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distributes frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

