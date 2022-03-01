RK Asset Management LLC Has $6.01 Million Stock Holdings in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

RK Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the period. National Presto Industries accounts for approximately 5.3% of RK Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. RK Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.04% of National Presto Industries worth $6,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NPK. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 86,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in National Presto Industries by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in National Presto Industries by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 52.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Presto Industries stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.66. 286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,402. The stock has a market cap of $560.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.42. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.40 and a 12 month high of $107.89.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a yield of 5.47%. This is a boost from National Presto Industries’s previous annual dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. National Presto Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of National Presto Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

National Presto Industries Company Profile

National Presto Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of housewares, small appliances, defense and absorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares/Small Appliances, Defense Products and Safety. The Housewares/Small Appliance segment distributes pressure cookers and canners, kitchen electrics and comfort appliances.

