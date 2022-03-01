RK Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

RK Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,108 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the period. Dorman Products makes up 3.5% of RK Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. RK Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Dorman Products worth $3,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new stake in Dorman Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 376.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,844 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on DORM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ DORM traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 790 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,300. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.43 and a 1-year high of $122.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.09.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $398.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dorman Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.