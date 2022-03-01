RK Asset Management LLC Sells 1,175 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

RK Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. Mohawk Industries makes up about 8.3% of RK Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. RK Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Mohawk Industries worth $9,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.2% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.7% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 42.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MHK traded down $6.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.15. 10,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,469. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.02 and a twelve month high of $231.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.18.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 15.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total value of $73,248.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Chistopher Wellborn purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $135.76 per share, with a total value of $1,357,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MHK shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $236.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Mohawk Industries from $202.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.50.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

