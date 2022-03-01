RK Asset Management LLC Sells 8,745 Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

RK Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 258,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,745 shares during the quarter. Buckle comprises about 9.6% of RK Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. RK Asset Management LLC owned about 0.52% of Buckle worth $10,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Buckle by 8,941.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Buckle by 57.4% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Buckle in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Buckle in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Buckle in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BKE traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.44. 1,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,649. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.13. The Buckle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.26 and a 52-week high of $57.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.23%.

Several equities analysts have commented on BKE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Buckle in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

