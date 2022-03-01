Rockhopper Exploration (OTCMKTS:RCKHF) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF – Get Rating) was down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 6,900 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 22,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average is $0.10.

Rockhopper Exploration Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RCKHF)

Rockhopper Exploration Plc engages in the exploration and exploitation of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Falkland Islands, Greater Mediterranean, and Corporate. The company was founded by Samuel John Moody, David Bodecott, and Richard Faras Visick in February 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

