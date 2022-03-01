Rockhopper Exploration (OTCMKTS:RCKHF) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF – Get Rating) was down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 6,900 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 22,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average is $0.10.
Rockhopper Exploration Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RCKHF)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rockhopper Exploration (RCKHF)
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
Receive News & Ratings for Rockhopper Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockhopper Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.