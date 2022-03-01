ROCKI Price Reaches $0.13 (ROCKI)

ROCKI (CURRENCY:ROCKI) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 1st. Over the last week, ROCKI has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ROCKI coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000295 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ROCKI has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $113,553.00 worth of ROCKI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00042668 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,936.41 or 0.06653664 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,055.24 or 0.99825462 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00043493 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00047400 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002763 BTC.

About ROCKI

ROCKI’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,057,237 coins. ROCKI’s official website is rocki.app . ROCKI’s official message board is medium.com/rockiapp . ROCKI’s official Twitter account is @rockiapp

Buying and Selling ROCKI

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROCKI directly using US dollars.

