Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Price Target Cut to GBX 97 by Analysts at Societe Generale

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Societe Generale from GBX 121 ($1.62) to GBX 97 ($1.30) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RYCEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 150 ($2.01) to GBX 140 ($1.88) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 134 ($1.80) to GBX 132 ($1.77) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.68) price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RYCEY traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.38. The stock had a trading volume of 7,326,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,479,011. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.67. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $1.99.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 129,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

