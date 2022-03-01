Rooshine (OTCMKTS:RSAU) Shares Down 4.5%

Rooshine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSAU – Get Rating) shares fell 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.85. 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average of $1.11.
Rooshine Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RSAU)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rooshine (RSAU)
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Rooshine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rooshine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.