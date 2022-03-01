Rope Market Capitalization Hits $70,965.38 ($ROPE)

Rope (CURRENCY:$ROPE) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. In the last seven days, Rope has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rope has a market cap of $70,965.38 and approximately $570.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rope coin can currently be bought for $2.53 or 0.00005697 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rope alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002249 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00043101 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,016.59 or 0.06780269 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,320.31 or 0.99616836 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00044339 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00047282 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Rope Coin Profile

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Rope is rope.lol . Rope’s official Twitter account is @dontbuyrope and its Facebook page is accessible here

Rope Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rope directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rope should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rope using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rope and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.