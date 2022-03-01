Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.93-0.99 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.36. Ross Stores also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.710-$5.120 EPS.

ROST stock traded down $1.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.55. 3,999,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,986,226. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $86.15 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 25.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Ross Stores from an accumulate rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $137.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $128.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROST. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,054 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,549,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $2,113,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,546 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,572 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,495 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.