Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.71-5.12 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.22. Ross Stores also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.710-$5.120 EPS.

Shares of Ross Stores stock traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $89.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,999,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,986,226. Ross Stores has a one year low of $86.15 and a one year high of $134.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.39%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Gordon Haskett lowered Ross Stores from an accumulate rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ross Stores from $152.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ross Stores from $137.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $128.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

