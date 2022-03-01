Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ:ROCR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ:ROCR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 591,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Roth CH Acquisition III by 417.1% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,057,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,513,000 after acquiring an additional 853,104 shares during the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition III in the second quarter valued at $8,416,000. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition III in the fourth quarter valued at $5,593,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP lifted its stake in Roth CH Acquisition III by 103.2% in the third quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP now owns 455,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after acquiring an additional 231,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC acquired a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition III in the third quarter valued at $4,472,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Roth CH Acquisition III alerts:

Shares of ROCR stock opened at $9.16 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.85. Roth CH Acquisition III has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $10.10.

Roth CH Acquisition III Co intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, or sustainability sectors. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roth CH Acquisition III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roth CH Acquisition III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.