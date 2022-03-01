Rotork (LON:ROR) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Rotork (LON:ROR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ROR. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 405 ($5.43) price objective on shares of Rotork in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Rotork from GBX 410 ($5.50) to GBX 420 ($5.64) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.16) price objective on shares of Rotork in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 424 ($5.69) price objective on shares of Rotork in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 405.30 ($5.44).

LON ROR opened at GBX 315.60 ($4.23) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 338.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 344.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Rotork has a 12-month low of GBX 290.80 ($3.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 381.40 ($5.12). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.09.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

