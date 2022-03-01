Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Price Target to $170.00

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Oasis Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $101.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oasis Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.43.

Shares of NASDAQ OAS traded up $5.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,664. Oasis Petroleum has a 12-month low of $55.30 and a 12-month high of $147.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.36 and its 200 day moving average is $116.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by ($1.11). Oasis Petroleum had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $521.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Oasis Petroleum will post 25.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

